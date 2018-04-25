Juniper builds up more support for multi-cloud environments

Juniper on Wednesday announced it's updating Contrail Enterprise Multicloud with new multidomain orchestration and visibility capabilities.

The cloud orchestration tool competes with platforms like Cisco's ACI and VMware's NSX. Juniper says the updates will enable enterprises to manage and monitor any workload from a single command center, which will be valuable for organizations using multiple public clouds, private clouds or both.

Juniper's continued improvements to its relatively new Contrail Enterprise Multicloud align with the general consensus that enterprises should be embracing multi-cloud environments to avoid lock-in.

Recognizing that the transition to a multi-cloud environment doesn't happen all at once, Juniper is also now offering a "5-step multicloud migration framework" for customers. It's effectively a bundle of Juniper's multicloud-ready products, including Contrail Enterprise Multicloud, along with available professional services that walk customers through the migration process. It offers enterprises a set of best practices and recommended products and services for multi-cloud adoption.

