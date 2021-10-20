Learn everything you need to become a cybersecurity expert for just $70

With major cybercrimes happening every day, cybersecurity experts have never been in greater demand — and demand is likely to grow. So if you have been considering making a major career change, you can now expand your potential employment opportunities with the skills you'll learn in The Complete 2021 CyberSecurity Super Bundle.

The 24 courses in this bundle will provide you with a comprehensive overview of cybersecurity awareness and prevention. They will help you to master one of the most crucial areas of computing by providing you with the latest knowledge, as well as the newest tools and techniques.

You will take deep dives into the specifics of security as to how it relates to networks, databases, and the cloud. Security procedures for project management are covered too. By the end of the course, you will be well-versed in how to protect files and data from external threats.

This bundle is offered by iCollege, which is trusted by some of the top organizations in major tech hubs like Silicon Valley for employee training. The courses are authored and presented by ITProTV in an engaging TV format. Previous students have been more than satisfied with this bundle, giving it a perfect 5-star rating. Verified purchaser Siegfried V. explains:

"I was very surprised by the price and wasn't sure what to expect. The Course Content and Course notes helped me launch my IT Career. I went from being unemployed due to Covid, to Networking Specialist for a very large company. And now I'm on my way to being a CyberSecurity Specialist."

Since these are online classes, you'll want to be particularly vigilant about keeping your own data secure while using public networks. So make sure you get an extremely powerful VPN.

Don't pass up this chance to become a certified cybersecurity expert. Grab The Complete 2021 CyberSecurity Super Bundle while it's on sale for only $69.99.