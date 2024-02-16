'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Learn Microsoft's best task automation program for only $20 this Presidents' Day
Task automation is becoming an increasingly necessary practice for modern businesses that want to survive and thrive. While so many other operations can scale up by having a proper team in place to take advantage of the automating powers of tools like Windows PowerShell, you need the same to maintain pace with the market. To help get the ball rolling, This Windows PowerShell certification bundle is on sale for just $20 (reg. $78) during a limited-time Presidents' Day sale.
This in-depth bundle features six courses and 18 hours of content on Windows PowerShell, and its many applications and features. Each of the courses is taught by Vijay Saini, an IT professional with an average instructor rating of 4.3/5 stars and a background in cloud technologies and automation with PowerShell.
The top course in the bundle, Essential Tools for Windows System Administrators, features foundational breakdowns on how to automate your daily workflow with PowerShell scripting. It goes over installing the program, creating syncovery profiles for local and cloud backups, using Windows Event Viewer, Task Scheduler, and more.
To get a glimpse of the range of content available with this $20 deal, you should also take a look at the course Advanced Scripting & Tool Making Using Windows PowerShell because it steps things up a notch. This course features breakdowns on advanced-level PowerShell scripting, command lines, integrating PowerShell with non-Microsoft products, and a whole lot more.
The rest of the bundle covers a range of PowerShell-related topics including Active Directory (AD) management, automating administration operations with PowerShell, GUI automation with Python, and a whole lot more.
This Windows PowerShell certification bundle is on sale for just $20(reg. $78) during a limited-time Presidents' Day sale.