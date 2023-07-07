Learn new languages with a Babbel lifetime subscription for over 50% off

Buy a lifetime subscription to Babbel for more than half off right now to learn 14 different languages. StackSocial

Learning a new language takes time, patience, and effort, but there are tools to make it easier. You might not have time for formal language classes, but you can get curated lessons for 14 different languages when you use Babbel. And right now, StackSocial is offering a lifetime subscription to Babbel for $180 -- a 54% discount.

Get a lifetime of language lessons

This Babbel subscription gives you unlimited access to lessons in 14 languages, including Spanish, Italian, French, German, Swedish, Portuguese, Indonesian, and Danish, among many more. Language lessons are short and can be completed in up to 15 minutes each.

Users can choose from multiple types of language lessons, including vocabulary practice, to build your lexicon for commonly-used words and phrases related to business, food, travel, and family. You can also practice your pronunciation skills. Babbel's speech recognition technology even gives you live feedback to help you refine your accent.

Lessons range in difficulty from beginner to advanced. Take advantage of personalized review sessions that help you retain the skills you've learned until you can actually use them in everyday conversation while traveling for business or pleasure. Plus, you can download lessons in advance to study later, even without access to the internet.

Save on a lifetime subscription to Babbel

Get personalized language lessons that you can access for life on an unlimited number of devices with this lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning App for $180 (reg. $399). This deal will expire on July 14.