Learn the skills you need to become a certified Cisco networking expert for only $31

If you want to turbocharge your networking career and work for one of the most successful tech companies on the planet, then The Ultimate Cisco Networking Expert Certification Training Bundle can help you make that happen.

The "Cisco EIGRP Comprehensive Labs Course" covers the advanced distance-vector routing protocol Cisco designed to automate the configuration and routing decisions on a computer network. "MPLS Fundamentals: Cisco CCNP & Real World" shows you how using the MPLS protocol can benefit a network. You'll learn all about the terminology, configurations, and Layer 3 VPNs. Plus, there's a hands-on lab for you to practice using MPLS for routing and networking.

All the other courses will help you pass certification exams. The "Cisco New CCNA CCENT / ICND1 Complete Course" makes it easier for you to understand, implement and execute the actions covered in the course in the real world, as well as pass the exam (100-105). While the "Cisco New CCNA R/S Complete Course" will prepare you for the new CCNA R/S 200-125 exam.

The "Cisco CCNA IPv4 Course", will not only familiarize you with the IPv4 protocol but will actually help you prepare for any networking certification exam. "Convert Hex to Decimal in Under 30 Seconds" will show you how to expedite your workflow with a flawless method of performing faster conversions, which is also good preparation for the CCNA exam.

"CCNP ROUTE" (300-101) teaches you high-level routing skills that are much sought after. "Cisco CCNP T-Shoot Complete Course"(300-135) is essential for Cisco's professional-level certification.

These courses are taught by Laz Diaz, an authority on CCNA certification who excels in getting his students certified. Verified purchaser Felix O. rated this bundle a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and said: "It's an excellent service for that price."

These courses are taught by Laz Diaz, an authority on CCNA certification who excels in getting his students certified. Verified purchaser Felix O. rated this bundle a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and said: "It's an excellent service for that price."