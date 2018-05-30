LG V35 ThinQ launched with a focus on FirstNet and emergency responders

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

AT&T announced it would not be carrying the LG G7 ThinQ, see our full review, and with today's announcement of the LG V35 ThinQ the reason is crystal clear.

The new LG V35 ThinQ is essentially the LG G7 ThinQ in the body of a V30. The V35 has a notchless display, more RAM (6GB vs 4GB), and a larger capacity battery (3,300 vs 3,000 mAh). The V35 does not have the loud Boombox speaker technology or dedicated Google Assistant button, but it does have the dual rear cameras, Quad DAC, Snapdragon 845, and more.

AT&T will be the provider for the new LG V35 ThinQ with Band 14 support for FirstNet emergency responders. The V35, and LG G7 ThinQ too, are both well designed for field work with IP68 dust and water resistance in addition to MIL-STD-810G drop test certification.

The LG V35 ThinQ passed more than 3,500 tests in order to be certified and approved for use on FirstNet. These tests included security, durability, voice quality, network performance, battery life, and more.

Image: LG

AT&T advertises the LG V35 ThinQ at $30 for 30 months, which makes the full price $900. This is $150 more than the LG G7 ThinQ, but if you are a first responder who uses the FirstNet network then it is the right tool for the job. This is not designed as a consumer phone, but one built for the enterprise and those who need these types of specialized tools are willing and able to afford it for the tasks at hand.

My friend, Eric Zeman, posted a thorough hands-on of the V35 ThinQ over at PhoneScoop.