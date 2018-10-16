Line lists cryptocurrency on Bitbox exchange

Line has listed digital token Link on its cryptocurrency exchange Bitbox, making it available for trade via three digital tokens: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

The Tokyo-based messaging platform described the launch as a milestone in its efforts to build its token economy whilst boosting Link's footprint in the marketplace.

Line launched Bitbox in Singapore in July this year, offering more than 30 virtual currencies including Litecoin and Bitcoincash. Operated by Singapore-based Line Tech Plus, the exchange supports 15 languages including Korean and English and is available globally, except Japan and the US.

A minimum US$5 in floor value of Link, in trading fees, would be required to trade with the digital token on Bitbox.

To mark the launch of Link's listing, Line said it would hold several airdrop events starting with Tron, giving Link holders Tron based on the amount of Link they own. Tron depositors and traders also will receive Link airdrops.

In a crypto airdrop, digital tokens or cryptocurrencies are distributed--typically for free--to a wide number of wallet or cryptocurrency holders.

Line CEO Takeshi Idezawa: "We think it is important to promote co-creation and mutual growth with Link, while ensuring Bitbox continues to develop as a user-friendly platform that adds value to those who use it and contribute to our services."

The Japanese tech vendor had been aiming to grow its offline and online channels by rewarding consumers with Link and allowing them to pay for products and services using the digital token, which was launched in September. These included its dApp services, such as Wizball and 4Cast.

Line added that it would soon launch new dApps services such as food reviews app Tapas, location reviews platform Step, and product reviews app Pasha.