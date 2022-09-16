'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Whether you missed back to school sales or you're looking for deals , if you're in the market for a new laptop, Costco members right now can save $300 on the Apple MacBook Pro M1 laptop. It's a steal of a deal on one of Apple's top models, priced at only $899 for a 256GB model.
The MacBook Pro uses Apple's powerful M1 chip to deliver top performance for your multitasking needs. This is in part thanks to the 8-core CPU built into the chip as well as the 8-core GPU. On the front of the laptop, the 13.3-inch display features Apple's signature Liquid Retina Display, giving you a beautiful picture whether you're working on a project or just streaming the latest Apple TV+ shows.
In addition, it has 8GB of RAM to help keep your tasks going, and with 20 hours of battery life, you'll be able to take it to work and around town on a single charge. You can also use the dedicated thunderports to charge your Apple devices and stay connected on the go, and 256GB of storage is more than enough to store your most important documents.
To get this deal, you'll need to be a Costco member. Not a member? You can add the Executive Membership for only $120 – still saving you $180 on this great laptop from Apple.
Be sure to add it to your cart today. While the sale lasts through September 25, the purchase limit is 2, and we imagine that stock is low and very may well sell out.