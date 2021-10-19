MacBook Pro launch: Things you may have missed

There was a lot to process at yesterday's launch of the new MacBook Pros powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, so you might have missed some crucial snippets.

Here are some things that you may have missed:

Yes, you can charge using MagSafe and USB-C.

The M1 Max is snapping at the tail of Nvidia's RTX 3080 Laptop edition GPU at a fraction of the power consumption. Imagine what this GPU performance will be like in a Mac Pro with a 1000W PSU.

Battery life has seen a huge upgrade, up to 21 hours, which is a 10-hour bump in battery life.

Fast charge is coming to the MacBook Pro, allowing it to charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.