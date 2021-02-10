MacBook Pro not charging? Apple might repair it free of charge

Is your 2016 or 2017 MacBook Pro refusing to charge beyond 1 percent? Have you ruled out a problem with the charger? The problem may be down to the battery, and Apple might replace it free of charge.

In a support document published earlier this week, Apple notes that a "very small number of customers with 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro computers have experienced an issue with the battery not charging past 1 percent."

The following are affected:

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

You can then check your batter as follows:

macOS Big Sur: Click the Apple menu in the top-left corner and go System Preferences, and then click Battery, select Battery in the sidebar, then click Battery Health.

macOS Catalina or earlier: Hold down the Option key and click the battery icon in the menu bar to show the battery status menu.

If you see "Service Recommended," then, well, service is recommended. Apple recommends you contact the company for service, where your MacBook Pro will be examined prior to service to verify that it is eligible for the free battery replacement.

Apple has also released an update to prevent this happening: macOS Big Sur update 11.2.1 or macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update.

If you've not installed this, now would be a good time to do so.