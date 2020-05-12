Google Meet is now available for free

Working from home: The future of business is remote Most every organization has been thrust into the future of work faster than prognosticators dared imagine. What will determine failure or success in this brave new world of work? Read More

Two weeks after announcing the free availability of Google Meet, Google on Tuesday said the rollout is complete. The video conferencing tool, initially built for the enterprise, is now accessible to anyone at meet.google.com or on iOS or Android.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Google has seen a surge of interest in its video conferencing tools. In March, the company made Meet's advanced features free for G Suite users and since then has seen daily usage grow by 30X, adding about 3 million new users a day last month. In addition to expanding access to the tool, Google has sought to capitalize on the current situation by ramping up support for Meet, adding new features and making it directly accessible from Gmail.

Video conferencing tools have become vital during the pandemic-related lockdowns, as people look for ways to stay productive and stay social. Other companies along with Google are seeking to capitalize on the current situation by rolling out new video tools. Late last month, Facebook announced a series of new video products, including Messenger Rooms -- a consumer-focused video conferencing tool.