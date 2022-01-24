Microsoft and customer FedEx partner on 'logistics as a service'

Credit: FedEx

Microsoft and FedEx today went public with more about the next phase of their multiyear partnership, which they first announced in 2020. On January 24, the pair revealed that they are working to combine FedEx network intelligence with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to create a cross-platform "logistics as a service" offering for retailers, merchants and brands.



In 2020, Microsoft said it would work together with customer FedEx to use analytics to improve their supply-chain and shipping-time visibility. At that time, they announced FedEx Surround, the first FedEx customer-facing offering built using Azure, which FedEx made available in December 2020. FedEx Surround uses AI, machine learning and analytics to proactively monitor the risks (like weather disruptions and traffic delays) to packages along a delivery route.



Today, officials said FedEx's data integration with Dynamics 365 Intelligent Order Management will be available to U.S.-based customers in the second half of 2022. Dynamics 365 Intelligent Order Management uses data and AI to create an order management app that can integrate with ERP and CRM systems. Officials said the system will provide data and visibility into the FedEx network.