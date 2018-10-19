Microsoft rolls out Spend, an expense tracker for iOS

Microsoft has rolled out a preview of a new expense-tracking application. Developed by some of the people involved in Mobile Data Labs (the makers of MileIQ mileage-tracking app), the new app, called Spend, is considered one of the Microsoft Garage incubation projects.

Credit: Microsoft

(Microsoft bought Mobile Data Labs in 2015 for an undisclosed amount.)

Spend is designed to track users' business and/or personal expenses for reimbursement or taxes. Users can get a weekly or monthly report about their expenses in spreadsheet or PDF form. Spend lets users match receipts to purchases and categorize and tag their expenses, as well.

The Spend preview, available for download from Apple's app store, works on iOS 10.0 or later and works on iPhones, iPads and iPod touch devices only (so far).

Because Spend is a Microsoft Garage app, it's considered experimental. Microsoft sometimes commercializes its Garage apps and sometimes it simply discontinues them, based on feedback and demand.

(Thanks to OnMSFT for the heads-up about Spend.)