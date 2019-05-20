Microsoft Surface Headphones are $105 off at Amazon right now

Microsoft drops out of home speakers race: What's Cortana's future? Microsoft fought a late start in trying to establish Cortana as a premiere voice agent. But the lack of a Trojan horse for distribution made it the company's latest casualty. Read more: https://zd.net/2TrCWKV

Microsoft has discounted its Surface Headphones by $105.

The deal is available at Amazon. You will find it at other retailers, including Microsoft's own online store, though you'll save $5 more if you get it from Amazon. It's a temporary cut from $349.99. At 30% off, it's the best deal we've ever seen for Microsoft's headphones.

Microsoft first released Surface Headphones last November. Our sister site, CNET, reviewed them at the time and found them to be comfortable to wear. We also reviewed Surface Headphones and came away thoroughly impressed by the over-ear headphones.

(Image: CNET)

They offer good sound, and have touch controls and on-ear dials that allow you to adjust the level of noise canceling and volume. Always-on Cortana lets use voice commands without pressing a button first, but they also work with Apple Siri or Google Assistant. Plus, there's smart switching between multiple paired devices, as well as USB-C charging.

Over all, they work well for making calls and noise canceling. If you're in love with Microsoft and its ecosystem of Surface hardware, then these are the wireless ANC headphones for you. And, at $105 off, this deal really is a no-brainer for you.

Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet earns commission from the products and services featured on this page.