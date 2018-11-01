Microsoft to add new PowerPoint, Word features to Office 365 in November

Microsoft is adding several new features to Office 365 in November. PowerPoint and Word, in particular, will be getting some new content creation capabilities.

Credit: Microsoft

Mainstream Office 365 users will get the ability to embed 3D animations in Word and PowerPoint starting next month. Also starting next month, PowerPoint users will get the ability to convert their digital pen ink into text on a slide, plus the ability to select everything in a complex image in a slide and convert it to text or shapes all at once.

PowerPoint users also are getting, as of this month, curated slide recommendations in PowerPoint via the Designer feature. Microsoft touts PowerPoint Designer as using AI and natural-language processing to handle the conversion of text into the curated slides.

Microsoft is adding new gestures in Ink Editor for editing documents with a digital pen in tablet mode. Among these new gestures are the ability to insert new lines, add missing words and delete and highlight content.

Microsoft also will begin rolling out in November its "Transform to Web" feature that officials say will allow users to convert Word documents into "interactive, easy-to-share webpages with just three clicks." This if for people who want to quickly publish on the Web newsletters, training manuals and similar content. (To use this feature, users should go to File > Transform and select a style. This feature is available to Office 365 subscribers, starting with Word Online.

The features listed above are coming to those with Office 365 and Microsoft 365 subscriptions. Microsoft 365 is a bundle of Windows 10, Office 365 and Enterprise Mobility + Security.