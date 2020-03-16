Montblanc announces new luxury Summit 2 Plus smartwatch and wireless headphones

Image: Montblanc

Last week I shared my thoughts on a new affordable Google Wear OS smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro 2020. Montblanc announced its latest Summit 2 Plus smartwatch with a starting price of $1,170. There are some better internal specs of the Summit 2 Plus, but a $900 premium is not for the faint of heart.

Montblanc last released its high end Wear OS watch, the Summit, in 2018. One of the most significant upgrades is the option for integrated LTE communications with an integrated speaker to support phone calls and Google Assistant. The Summit 2 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 with a 440 mAh battery, 1.28 inch AMOLED screen, and 22 mm exchangeable strap.

The Montblanc Summit 2 Plus will be available in black DLC steel, stainless steel, rose gold coloured and bronze coloured steel with various strap options. A rotating crown button is on the right with two other buttons available for navigating the watch.

In addition to having high end luxury materials, Montblanc has a few special features. Firstbeat Technologies powers a Timeshifter app that provides personalized advice to minimize jet lag based on your sleep pattern, chronotype, and flight plan. It also has a workout coach with VO2 Max measurements that help provide personalized exercise recommendations.

Image: Montblanc

The Montblanc Smart Headphones were also announced, with a price of $595, and can be purchased now from Montblanc. These new active-noise canceling headphones fold up for travelers and include a fabric pouch to carry them in your luggage. Google Assistant is integrated into the headphones too.

There are physical buttons around each earcup for play/pause, noise-canceling toggle, Google Assistant button, on/off, and a volume switch. USB-C is used to charge up the headphones with a USB-C to 3.5mm cable for a wired connection option.

The Montblanc Smart Headphones come in three different combinations: black leather with chrome metal finishes, brown leather with gold coloured metal finishes and light grey leather with polished metal finishes.