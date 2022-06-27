Montblanc Summit 3: Luxury Google Wear OS smartwatch sports new Snapdragon Wear processor

Montblanc's latest Google Wear OS smartwatch Image: Montblanc

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was released late last year with the newest version of Google's Wear OS. We have seen a few updates since the release, including the recent update that brought Google Assistant to Samsung's smartwatch.

We now have another option when it comes to a solid Google Wear OS smartwatch in the Montblanc Summit 3. This luxury smartwatch will be available soon for $1,290 with three color options available for buyers. Titanium, black titanium, and bicolor titanium models will launch soon.

Similar to watches like the Withings ScanWatch Horizon, the Montblanc Summit 3 looks like a classic high-end analog watch. Hidden underneath this exterior is a host of sensors and modern wearable technology that includes the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus processor, Wear OS 3.0, 1.28-inch AMOLED high-resolution display, 8GB of internal storage, heart rate sensor, NFC, and more.

Smartwatch on the back of the luxury watch Image: Montblanc

The watch is constructed of titanium material with a sapphire glass display, 50-meter water resistance, and a rotating crown with a select button. A leather strap with a stainless steel buckle is attached with a rubber sports strap included in the retail package so you can take the watch out for exercise. A 22mm opening is provided so you can use other straps too.

Running Google's Wear OS means that Montblanc-specific watch faces are provided as an option. These include Geosphere, Bohème, and 1858 watch faces. All of the other Google goodness is provided so you can use Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Pay, and more. Health and fitness apps from the Play Store are also an option.