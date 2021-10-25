Most Latin companies plan on embracing fully remote work after Covid

The majority of companies that shifted to remote working in Latin America are planning to stick to the format in a post-pandemic scenario, according to a new study.

Some 64% of Latin firms will continue to operate on a remote basis after Covid, according to the report Digital Transformation in Latin America, carried out by venture capital firm Atlantico with decision makers and HR leaders in 524 firms in the region. This compares to 9% of companies who considered the format prior to the pandemic.

Prior to the emergence of the crisis, 69% of the companies operated mostly out of physical environments, while 25% operated in a hybrid format - whereby employees split their time between the workplace and working remotely - and only 9% operated fully remotely.

The changes brought by the adaptation forced upon employers with the pandemic also meant a greater acceptance of hybrid working in Latin America. According to the study, 31% of companies in the region are operating that way, and only 5% have resumed working fully at the office.

Some 13% of the respondents working in a hybrid format stated they need to working from a physical company office 3-5 times a week, while 21% are coming in 1-2 times a week. Only 4% of those polled said they were not working remotely since the emergence of Covid-19.

Within those operating remotely, 40% stated they only need to attend some external meetings and conferences in person, while 22% said they need to come into the office only a few times a month.

Remote working was not possible for the vast majority of the workforce in Brazil, the largest Latin American economy, according to a separate study on the uptake of the home office format across the country in 2020. The research carried out by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) published in September noted that 74 million people were employed in Brazil in 2020, of which 8.2 million (11%) in total worked remotely.

Another research, published in March 2021, suggests remote working was not a reality for the majority of the lower middle class and working class poor population in Brazil. Only 17,5% of the Brazilians from those socioeconomic segments that have managed to maintain their jobs over a year-long period have claimed to be able to work from home through the crisis.