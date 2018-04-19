Motorola crams more features in new Moto G6 and E5 smartphones for less

On Thursday Motorola announced several new smartphones as the company continues to blur the line between affordability and performance.

Specifically, Motorola announced six different handsets: Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus, Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus, Moto E5 Play. Four of the announced phones will see an eventual release in the US, with the Moto G6 Plus and standard Moto E5 only set for release in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Brazil, and Mexico.

Pricing for all devices in the US stays under $250, starting with the Moto G6. The standard G6 boasts a 5.7-inch HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, dual rear cameras, fingerprint sensor, 3,000 milliamp-hour battery, and Android 8.0 Oreo.

Motorola

The Moto G6 Play, priced at $199, has a single rear camera, 5.7-inch 720p 18:9 display, 4,000 milliamp-hour battery, and a fingerprint sensor.

Pricing for the Moto E5 Play and E5 Plus will be set by carriers in the US, but we can expect the devices will be priced between $100 and $200 based on specifications alone.

Motorola

The E5 Plus runs Android 8.0 Oreo, has a 6-inch 720p display, 5,000 milliamp-hour battery, fingerprint reader, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

As for the E5 Play, it comes with Android 8.0 Oreo, 16GB of storage, a 5.2-inch display, 2,800 milliamp-hour battery, fingerprint reader, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Exact release dates for the phones weren't announced, with Motorola only expecting the phones to "roll out over the company months."