MuleSoft adds DataGraph to Anypoint Platform to streamline API requests

MuleSoft on Tuesday introduced DataGraph to the Anypoint Platform, a new tool for streamlining API requests.

The Anypoint Platform provides a unified solution for API design, development and management. DataGraph allows developers to use a single GraphQL query to discover, access, and serve data from multiple existing APIs. This saves developers the work of having to write multiple API requests.

To prove the value of this kind of tool, MuleSoft surveyed 800 IT leaders globally for its Connectivity Benchmark Report. Respondents from nearly nine in 10 companies said integration challenges were hindering their digital transformation efforts.

The latest release of the Anypoint Platform also includes dozens of new connectors for commonly used services and apps, including Automation Anywhere, Google Sheets, JIRA, Netsuite and Stripe.

The updated platform also includes new MuleSoft Accelerators for SAP, financial services and retail. Accelerators are a collection of technical assets (such as API specifications and implementation templates) and documentation packaged together to help a large business or industry implement multiple MuleSoft use cases.