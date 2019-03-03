MWC wrap-up, more Galaxy S10 Plus, Sony Xperia 10, and Chromebook tips (MobileTechRoundup show #462)

The Galaxy S10 Plus has been in use for more than 10 days so we share more thoughts on using it. MWC is over and much has been revealed so we spent the show going through it all.

We have had an evaluation Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in hand for more than 10 days so offered up more thoughts on MobileTechRoundup show #462. MWC concluded this past week and we chatted about the new products too.

 Image: ZDNet
  • MWC 2019 wrap-up: Mate X, Nokia 9 PureView, LG G8 ThinQ, LG V50 5G, Energizer battery/phone
  • Photos from the Nokia 9
  • 10 days with the Galaxy S10+
  • Reprogram your Bixby button or give Bixby Quick Commands a try
  • Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus go up for pre-order in the US, starting at $350
  • Microsoft Excel will now let you snap a picture of a spreadsheet and import it
  • How to manually enable Facebook Messenger dark mode
  • No more voice unlocking Android phones with Voice Match
  • Google Duo available on the web
  • Chrome OS 74 Dev Channel brings Linux container Backup/Restore feature

