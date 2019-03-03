MWC wrap-up, more Galaxy S10 Plus, Sony Xperia 10, and Chromebook tips (MobileTechRoundup show #462)

We have had an evaluation Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in hand for more than 10 days so offered up more thoughts on MobileTechRoundup show #462. MWC concluded this past week and we chatted about the new products too.
- MWC 2019 wrap-up: Mate X, Nokia 9 PureView, LG G8 ThinQ, LG V50 5G, Energizer battery/phone
- Photos from the Nokia 9
- 10 days with the Galaxy S10+
- Reprogram your Bixby button or give Bixby Quick Commands a try
- Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus go up for pre-order in the US, starting at $350
- Microsoft Excel will now let you snap a picture of a spreadsheet and import it
- How to manually enable Facebook Messenger dark mode
- No more voice unlocking Android phones with Voice Match
- Google Duo available on the web
- Chrome OS 74 Dev Channel brings Linux container Backup/Restore feature
Running time: 71 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 87MB)
