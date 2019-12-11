National Capital Authority heads to market for help with Microsoft Azure transition

The National Capital Authority (NCA) is looking for a managed service provider (MSP) to help it transition its existing environment into Microsoft Azure and manage all third-party applications and hardware.

"A review of the principal's ICT operations and capability over the past 12 months identified a number of gaps in the ICT operations including the need to address corporate governance, enterprise architecture, and the development of a strategy to close the gap in the required capabilities," the NCA tender document outlined.

"This work aims to align better with the principal's corporate direction; achieve better value for money outcomes; and integrate and consolidate core ICT functions that are currently decentralised."

The NCA, which is responsible for managing around AU$830 million worth of assets on behalf of the Australian government and public such as Lake Burley Griffin, the Old Parliament House Gardens, and Scrivener Dam, said it needs an MSP that can prepare a transition phase plan for the agency to ensure its current cloud-hosted environment supported by its existing service provider can be integrated into the Microsoft Azure cloud environment.

It would include ensuring business continuity, seamless integration, back-up provisions, commissioning, and testing is in place, the document stated.

In the request for tender, the NCA explained it also currently has a series of third-party applications and hardware, which have "caused confusion and frustration as personnel have moved between roles" and have been a "single point-of-failure".

The NCA said appointing a single MSP would help coordinate, monitor, and manage requests from those providers.

In addition, the MSP, according to the tender, would provide end-to-end desktop and mobile services; create a user-centric and service-orientated IT environment for internal and external users; and provide support for the NCA to focus on strategic directions for the future apart from meeting daily business operation requirements.

The NCA said the successful MSP would need to "demonstrate a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, while maintaining a reliable and secure operating environment and delivering all day to day ICT requirements".

If successful, the tender document said the MSP would also be responsible for enhanced customer service and connectivity to agency staff, contractors, and the community.

The tender is scheduled to close on 7 February 2020.

