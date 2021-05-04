NBN looking at FttC upgrade to fibre if users want 250Mbps

Image: Chris Duckett/ZDNet

The company responsible for running the National Broadband Network on Tuesday said it is planning to offer on-demand full fibre upgrades to users on its fibre-to-the-curb (FttC) network that wish to receive over 250Mbps.

In September, NBN announced it would be looking to spend AU$4.5 billion to have 75% of its fixed-line network be able to receive 1Gbps speeds by the end of 2023, by offering on-demand upgrades to those on fibre-to-the-node (FttN) connections that wanted higher speeds.

NBN said on Tuesday in its second round of consultation that it was still planning for 100Mbps to be the trigger for FttN connections to be upgraded.

"Once the program to extend fibre deeper into select parts of individual communities is complete, eligible customers will be able to order a higher speed service via their chosen internet retailer," NBN said.

"Once approved, this will trigger the construction of a fibre lead-in to eligible premises, completing their conversion from FTTN to FTTP."

The company said due to the higher level of capability of FttC, it would be looking to set the upgrade trigger at 250Mbps.

The first FttN customers lucky enough to be in the "small scale launch" area, will be able to begin placing orders from November. At the same time, the company said it would update its rollout map to inform users if their premises are able to be upgraded and whether they can place an order.

"NBN Co is currently engaged in consultation with internet retailers to define the process by which customers living in eligible premises currently served by FTTN or FTTC will be informed that their premises is eligible to receive higher speed services," it said.

NBN said of its 2.5 million HFC connections, 97% were able to access speeds of 250Mbps, and 58% were able to get over 500Mbps. By year end, the company says 94% of its cable connections would be capable of over 500Mbps.

"We are now well underway with the next long-planned phase of the network's evolution and development to provide more customers with access to NBN's highest wholesale speed tiers currently available," NBN CEO Stephen Rue said.

"Today, approximately 3.5 million premises across Australia can access the NBN Home Ultrafast wholesale speed tier with wholesale download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps, on demand."

NBN also said on Tuesday it has added 900,000 premises to its plans to be eligible for upgrades to full fibre. The total number of eligible premises now stands at 1.1 million homes, with 2 million planned to be eligible by 2023 when the upgrades will hit the mass market.

The list of suburbs for the additional 900,000 homes is below, broken down by state.

New South Wales

Alexandria, Albion Park, Austinmer, Balgownie, Bankstown, Barrack Heights, Barrack Point, Batemans Bay, Belmont, Bogangar, Byron Bay, Cabarita Beach, Camperdown, Charlestown, Claymore, Cordeaux Heights, Corlette, Davistown, Dubbo, East Albury, Erina, Erskineville, Ettalong Beach, Fairy Meadow, Fingal Bay, Forster, Gerringong, Glenfield Park, Glenmore Park, Gorokan, Horningsea, Hoxton Park, Hunters Hill, Huntleys Cove, Jerrabomberra, Kariong, Kellyville, Kincumber, Islington, Lake Illawarra, Maryville, Merrywether Heights, Milton, Mount Annan, Mount Pleasant, Narellan, Nelson Bay, North Richmond, North Wollongong, Oak Flats, Old Bar, Prestons, Raymond Terrace, Salamander Bay, Seven Hills, Shoal Bay, Soldiers Point, St Georges Basin, Terrigal, Thirroul, Tuncurry, Tweed Heads, Ulladulla, Umina Beach, Warilla, Warners Bay, West Hoxton, Woodbine, Woolwich, Woonona, Worrigee, Woy Woy, and Yattalunga.

Australian Capital Territory

Banks, Campbell, Conder, Dickson, Gordon, Hume, Lyneham, O'Connor, Reid, and Turner

Victoria

Aireys Inlet, Albert Park, Alfredton, Barwon Heads, Belmont, Berwick, Caroline Springs, Cowes, Craigieburn, Deer Park (additional footprint), Delacombe, Derrimut, Echuca, Fairhaven, Geelong, Geelong West, Grovedale, Hampton Park, Hastings, Highton, Kalimna, Kangaroo Flat, Lakes Entrance, Leopold, Mernda, Mornington, Ocean Grove, Pakenham, Pearcedale, Rosebud, Sebastopol, Seymore, Somerville, Sunshine West, Tarneit, Torquay, Traralgon, Warrnambool, Waurn Ponds, West Wodonga, and Wodonga.

Queensland

Alexandra Headland, Andergrove, Bargara, Bayview Heights, Beaconsfield, Bellara, Bentley Park, Blacks Beach, Brinsmead, Buderim, Bulimba, Burpengary, Burpengary East, Caboolture, Caboolture South, Cannonvale, Castaways Beach, Clifton Beach, Coolangatta, Coolum Beach, Cooroibah, Craiglie, Currimundi, Dolphin Heads, Earville, Edmonton, Eimeo, Forest Lake, Freshwater, Glenella, Griffin, Heathwood, Kawungan, Kewarra Beach, Lawnton, Meridan Plains, Monoora, Mooloolaba, Manunda, Marcoola, Marcus Beach, Maroochydore, Minyama, Mooroobool, Morayfield, Mount Coolum, Mount Pleasant, Mount Sheridan, Mountain Creek, Murrumba Downs, Newtown (4350), Noosa Heads, Noosaville, Ormeau, Pacific Paradise, Pacific Pines, Parrearra, Peregian Beach, Port Douglas, Proserpine, Redlynch, Rothwell, Seventeen Mile Rocks, Stratford, Sunrise Beach, Sunshine Beach, Tewantin, Trinity Beach, Twin Waters, Upper Coomera, Urraween, Victoria Point, Warana, White Rock, and Woree.

South Australia

Andrews Farm, Ascot, Ascot Park, Balcatta, Edwardstown, Exeter, Glanville, Grange, Largs Bay, Munno Park West, New Port, Port Adelaide, Seaton, Semaphore, Tennyson, West Lakes, and Woodville West.

Western Australia

Balcatta, Balga, Bayswater, Beaconsfield, Beckenham, Belmont, Bentley, Bicton, Cannington, City Beach, Cloverdale, Coogee, East Cannington, East Fremantle, Fremantle, Gosnells, Hamilton Hill, Highgate, Hilton, Huntingdale, Karawara, Karrinyup, Kewdale, Maylands, Midland, Morley, Mount Lawley, Nollamara, North Fremantle, North Perth, Osborne Park, Palmyra, Redcliffe, Riverton, Rivervale, Rossmoyne, Samson, Scarborough, Shelley, South Fremantle, Southern River, Spearwood, St James, Stirling, Tuart Hill, Waikiki, Waterford, Wembley Downs, Westminster, and Yokine.

Tasmania

Camdale, Cooee, Devonport, Howrah, Legana, Ocean Vista, Park Grove, Paklands, Sandy Bay, Shorewell Park, and Tranmere

Northern Territory

Alice Springs, Araluen, Braitling, Ciccone, Desert Springs, East Side, Gillen, Ilpara, Larapinta, Ross, Sadadeen, and The Gap.

