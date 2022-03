NBN opens up first suburbs for FttN to FttP upgrade orders

Image: Cole Bennetts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The company responsible for the National Broadband Network has made good on its previous estimate to have fibre to the node (FttN) upgrades available this month.

From today, over 50,000 FttN lines can be upgraded to fibre to the premises (FttP) provided they order a plan of 100Mbps or over.

NBN said it is looking to add 60,000 FttN lines each month, and is targeting 230,000 eligible lines by mid-year, and 600,000 by year end. At the end of 2023, NBN says it will have up to two million premises eligible.

Customers looking to upgrade need to head to NBN's site to register their interest, and if eligible will be linked out to participating ISPs.

The first batch where parts of eligible suburbs can upgrade are:

New South Wales

Aberglasslyn, Bella Vista, Cameron Park, Canley Vale, Castle Hill, Cherrybrook, Chipping Norton, Croydon, Croydon Park, Darlinghurst, Edgeworth, Erina, Glenhaven, Green Valley, Hunterview, Kingswood, Kurnell, Lyndhurst, Melrose Park, Norwest, Pleasure Point, Rutherford, Singleton Heights, St Albans, St Clair, Terrigal, Thornton, Villawood, Voyager Point, Wattle Grove, West Pennant Hills, and Woodlands

Victoria

Bayswater, Bayswater North, Braybrook, Cranborne North, Hampton Park, Lynbrook, Narre Warren, Rowville, Sunshine, and Sunshine North

Queensland

Burleigh Waters, Gilston, Highland Park, Mudgeeraba, Robina, Varsity Lakes, and Worongary

South Australia

Ascot Park, Athol Park, Bowden, Burton, Clovelly Park, Dudley Park, Edwardstown, Ethelton, Greenwith, Mawson Lakes, Mitchell Park, Parafield Gardens, Paralowie, Renown Park, Semaphore, Semaphore Park, Semaphore South, South Plympton, West Lakes, West Lakes Shore, and Woodville North

Western Australia

Alexander Heights, Beckenham, Doubleview, Gwelup, Innaloo, Karrinyup, Langford, Marangaroo, and Thornlie

The company also announced a new batch of suburbs that would eventually be eligible.

"These suburbs and towns were included in initial scoping of the project but have been subject to specific survey, design, and construction works before the company could confirm they would be included in the network upgrades," it said.

Those suburbs are:

New South Wales

Abercrombie, Acacia Gardens, Adamstown, Annandale, Angourie, Appin, Bass Hill, Beaconsfield, Bella Vista, Beverly Hills, Blackbutt, Blackwall, Blairmount, Bogangar, Booker Bay, Bossley Park, Bradbury, Cameron Park, Camden Park, Camden South, Campsie, Canley Vale, Canterbury, Canton Beach, Carnes Hill, Casuarina, Casula, Cherrybrook, Chipping Norton, Condell Park, Cooks Hill Corlette, Croydon Park, Darlinghurst, Darlington, Dundas Valley, Earlwood, Eastwood, Eglinton, Elderslie, Enfield, Enmore, Ermington, Fairfield, Fletcher, Gateshead, Georges Hall, Glenhaven, Green Point, Green Valley, Hamilton, Hastings Point, Hammondville, Harrington Park, Homebush, Horningsea Park, Hoxton Park, Hunterview, Kahibah, Kelso, Kingscliff, Kingswood, Kurnell, Lake Haven, Lavender Bay, Leichhardt, Lewisham, Llanarth, Macquarie Park, Marrickville, Maryland, Maryville, Mascot, Menai, Mount Ousley, Narellan Vale, Newcastle, Newcastle East, Newcastle West, Newtown, North Sydney, Norwest, Ocean Shores, Paddington, Padstow, Pemulwuy, Petersham, Prairiewood, Punchbowl, Raglan, Rosebery, Rosemeadow, Rutherford, Ryde, Singleton Heights, Smeaton Grange, Smithfield, South Golden Beach, South Penrith, St Helens Park, St Peters, Stanhope Gardens, Stanmore, Strathfield, The Hill, The Junction, Thornton, Toukley, Towradgi, Tullimbar, Turramurra, Villawood, Voyager Point, Wattle Grove, West Bathurst, West Hoxton, West Pennant Hills, White Rock, Wickham, Wollongong, Woodbine, and Zetland

Victoria

Bayswater, Bayswater North, Belmont, Braybrook, Brookfield, Burnside, Campbellfield, Chum Creek, Cranborne East, Cranborne North, Cranborne West, Croydon, Croydon South, Dandenong South, Derrimut, Ferntree Gully, Geelong, Glen Waverley, Grovedale, Greensborough, Harkness, Healesville, Hillside, Hoppers Crossing, Hughesdale, Keilor, Keilor Lodge, Kilsyth South, Lynbrook, Lyndhurst, Lysterfield, Maribyrnong, Meadow Heights, Middle Park, Moolap, Mount Martha, Mount Waverley, Narre Warren North, Narre Warren South, Oakleigh, Port Melbourne, Ravenhall, Reservoir, Rowville, South Melbourne, Southbank, St Albans, St Kilda, Sunshine, Sunshine North, Sydenham, Taylors Hill, Thomastown, Wantirna, and Werribee

Queensland

Annandale, Arana Hills, Arundel, Ashmore, Bargara, Beachmere, Beaudesert, Bellmere, Benowa, Berrinba, Bethania, Bohle Plains, Bokarina, Bowen Hills, Bracken Ridge, Brassal, Bridgeman Downs, Buccan, Bundall, Bungalow, Bunya, Burdell, Burleigh Waters, Bushland Beach, Cannon Valley, Carrara, Clinton, Currumbin Waters, Deeragun, Depot Hill, Doolandella, Douglas, Drewvale, Eagleby, Earlville, Edens Landing, Everton Park, Ferny Grove, Fig Tree Pocket, Flinders View, Fortitude Valley, Gaven, Gilston, Glenvale, Golden Beach, Grange, Hay Point, Helensvale, Heritage Park, Highland Park, Holmview, Idalia, Inala, Kanimbla, Keperra, Kippa-Ring, Kirwan, Kuraby, Loganlea, Main Beach, Manoora, Mansfield, Maudsland, McDowall, Meadowbrook, Milton, Molendinar, Morayfield, Mount Louisa, Mudgeeraba, Mudjimba, Nerang, Newstead, Nikenbah, Ningi, Ormeau Hills, Oxley, Paddington, Pelican Waters, Pialba, Raceview, Regents Park, Richlands, Rockhampton City, Runcorn, Shailer Park, Sinnamon Park, Southport, Stafford, Stretton, Sunnybank Hills, Surfers Paradise, Teneriffe, Tugun, Underwood, Upper Kedron, Urraween, Varsity Lakes, Victoria Point, Warner, Westcourt, Waterford, Wellington Point, Worongary, Wurtulla, and Wynnum West

South Australia

Adelaide, Angle Park, Athol Park, Bowden, Burton, Clovelly Park, Croydon Park, Eastwood, Ethelton, Evandale, Ferryden Park, Frewville, Fullarton, Glenunga, Globe Derby Park, Highgate, Hyde Park, Joslin, Kilkenny, Largs North, Malvern, Mansfield Park, Mawson Lakes, Maylands, Melrose Park, Parafield Gardens, Paralowie, Parkside, Peterhead, Queenstown, Renown Park, Semaphore Park, Semaphore South, St Clair, St Peters, Stepney, Thebarton, West Lakes Shore, Woodville Gardens, and Woodville North

Western Australia

Alexander Heights, Aubin Grove, Baldivis, Banksia Grove, Bayswater, Carramar, Churchlands, Coolbinia, Daglish, Darch, Dianella, Gwelup, Hammersley, Inglewood, Joondanna, Landsdale, Langford, Leederville, Marangaroo, Mosman Park, Mount Hawthorn, North Coogee, Perth, Queens Park, Sinagra, South Guildford, St James, Subiaco, Tapping, Thornlie, Trigg, Viveash, Wandi, Woodbridge, and Woodlands

