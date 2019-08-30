NBN shifts positive cash flow predictions out to 2023

Image: NBN

Despite insisting in recent times that it would be cash flow positive in the 2022 fiscal year, NBN has revealed it will miss that time frame.

Announcing its corporate plan on Friday, NBN revealed it would not be cash flow positive until a year later 2023.

This change is due to the company increasing its expected capital expenditure from AU$1.2 billion in 2022 to AU$1.4 billion, thereby sinking its tiny AU$100 million cash flow for 2022 predicted last year.

Instead, NBN said it would be cash flow positive from 2023 with AU$700 million being the first cash flow positive total.

On the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) front, NBN has decreased its FY2021 positive EBITDA from AU$1.3 billion to AU$0.8 billion, and FY2022 is down by AU$100 million to AU$2.4 billion.

For revenue, although NBN beat its prediction for FY19 posting AU$2.83 billion, it has revised downwards its revenue expectations in FY20 by AU$200 million to AU$3.7 billion, and by AU$300 million for FY21 to AU$5.2 billion. Revenue for 2022 remains steady at AU$5.6 billion, and the company is expecting revenue of AU$5.9 billion in 2023.

For 2020, NBN also revised down its number of active premises from 7.5 million to 7 million.

"This is purely a timing issue around deployment and activations, with the Ready to Connect footprint coming later during FY20 than originally forecast in the previous year's plan," NBN said.

"There is no expected material change to the underlying performance of the business and revenue is forecast to recover to expected levels in subsequent years."

NBN CEO Stephen Rue said the medium-term outlook for NBN remained unchanged.

Of the number of premises that will remain unconnected due to needing "bespoke" connections -- due to being a complex installation or being within culturally significant areas and heritage sites -- the company said around 100,000 premises are in this category.

"Very few, if any, infrastructure projects of this magnitude have ever been delivered in Australia and, after ten years of hard work and less than 10 months to go until our target completion date, I'm confident we'll complete the build on time and on budget," Rue said.

"To date, NBN Co and its delivery partners have rolled out more than 280,000 kilometres of fibre-optic cable, re-purposed and upgraded existing HFC and copper technologies, built a Fixed Wireless network comprising some 2,200 towers and approximately 13,000 cells, and launched two satellites."

NBN said it was looking to co-invest with retailers to improve in-home wiring and provide Wi-Fi modem upgrades.

