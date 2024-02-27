'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Need a smartphone that keeps going and going? This one can last over 3 months
I've seen smartphones with some pretty big batteries, the biggest probably being the Doogee S100 Pro with its colossal 22,000mAh battery. But a new smartphone unveiled at MWC 2024 has that one beat.
This week, Avenir demoed a new smartphone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona called the Energizer Hard Case P28K. It's basically a phone that's built around a power bank.
Also: I tried the Samsung Galaxy Ring and it beats the Oura in 2 meaningful ways
Confused about the name? That's understandable. Avenir has licensed the Energizer name from the battery manufacturer.
The spec sheet for the Energizer Hard Case P28K is rather bland:
- 6.78-inch, 1080p LCD display
- Android 14
- MediaTek Helio G99 MT6789 octa-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB storage,
- 60-, 20- and 2-megapixel rear camera
- 16-megapixel front-facing camera
- 4G support (no 5G)
- IP69 rating
But then you get to the battery, and things get weird!
Also: This is the most rugged Android phone I've tested, and it can last 2,350 hours
The battery is a mammoth 28,000 mAh battery, giving the handset a talk time of almost 5 days, and a standby time of close to 100 days.
That's nuts!
But with great battery capacity comes great size. This thing is 1.1 inches thick, or to put that another way, three times the thickness of an iPhone 15, and it weighs 1.25 pounds. Unless you've got big, deep, pockets (and a good belt) this thing isn't going in your pocket.
Also: The most jaw-dropping demo at MWC was from a brand I wasn't expecting to see
I did some digging around on this, and it seems that it's planned to go on sale in October and will cost about $270. However, and somewhat oddly, Avenir doesn't have plans to release this behemoth in the US.
So if you want to get your hands on a smartphone with a giant battery today, then the Doogee S100 Pro is the handset for you (and it's currently on sale for nearly 30% off on Amazon Prime). It's the same thickness, but lighter (0.88 pounds) so it's a little easier on your pockets. It also offers up to almost 98 days of standby time.