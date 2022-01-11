Nvidia acquires enterprise HPC cluster management platform Bright Computing

Nvidia has announced the acquisition of Bright Computing, an HPC cluster management software provider.

Announced late on Monday, Nvidia said the purchase will result in Bright Computing joining the tech giant's software stack for accelerated computing unit and portfolio.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, Bright Computing is headquartered in Amsterdam and is the developer of high performance computing (HPC) cluster software, used to automate Linux cluster provisioning, deployment, and management, including the detection and isolation of problems and pushing changes or updates.

Bright Computing says that Bright Cluster Manager "allows users to deploy complete Linux clusters over bare metal and manage them reliably from edge to core to cloud." The company counts Boeing, NASA, and Siemens among its clients.

Nvidia says that HPC is a market in which data centers suitable to run clusters will become easier to "buy, build, and operate" once the chipmaker has integrated Bright Computing software, "creating a much larger future for HPC."

The ties between Nvidia and Bright Computing have existed for over a decade. In October 2020, Bright Computing joined Nvidia's DGX-Ready Software program, becoming a provider of enterprise-grade solutions for AI and data science projects.

Bright Computing employees will be joining Nvidia.

"Clusters are at the heart of HPC's scale-out style of computing, born in supercomputing centers and increasingly going mainstream to support AI. Bolstered by Bright Computing's team and software, Nvidia will continue to democratize access to HPC and accelerated computing," Nvidia added.

