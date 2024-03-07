OpenAI partners with startup to create advanced AI models for humanoid robots

Hiroshi Watanabe/Getty Images

OpenAI is partnering with Figure, an AI robotics company, to develop humanoid robots. The plan is to use Microsoft Azure for AI infrastructure and OpenAI's investment and guidance to deploy autonomous humanoid robots for commercial soon.

As OpenAI partners with Figure to create a humanoid robot, the AI giant will bring its extensive experience developing AI models and research capabilities to enhance and continually improve these models and hopes to accelerate Figure's commercial timeline.

"We've always planned to come back to robotics and we see a path with Figure to explore what humanoid robots can achieve when powered by highly capable multimodal model," said Peter Welinder, VP of product and partnerships at OpenAI. "We're blown away by Figure's progress to date and we look forward to working together to open up new possibilities for how robots can help in everyday life."

Figure specializes in autonomous humanoid robots and announced a commercial agreement with BMW Manufacturing in January. This agreement will introduce the company's humanoid robots into the automotive manufacturing process, specifically for tasks that may be difficult, unsafe, or monotonous for humans.

"Our vision at Figure is to bring humanoid robots into commercial operations as soon as possible. This investment, combined with our partnership with OpenAI and Microsoft, ensures that we are well-prepared to bring embodied AI into the world to make a transformative impact on humanity," said Brett Adcock, founder and CEO of Figure. "AI and robotics are the future, and I am grateful to have the support of investors and partners who believe in being at the forefront."

Figure has already raised $675 million in Series B funding, which includes investments from OpenAI, Startup Fund, Nvidia, Jeff Bezos, Parkway Venture Capital, Align Ventures, and ARK Invest. The company has hit a $2.6 billion valuation after being founded just two years ago.