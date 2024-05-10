OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT features Monday - search engine not included

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Since finding initial success with the launch of ChatGPT, OpenAI has worked to maintain the momentum by releasing a string of new AI models, features, frameworks, and more. Next week, the company will give the public a look at its latest projects.

With rumors of a launch event circulating all week, OpenAI today confirmed via an X post that it will hold a "Spring Updates" event on Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m. PT, which the public is invited to attend via a live stream on the company's website.

The company kept its event description vague, encouraging users to tune in live to "demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4" updates. If you were anticipating announcements about a GPT-5 or an AI-powered search engine, you'll be disappointed to hear that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shut down that possibility.

Shortly after the OpenAI event was confirmed, Altman took to X to clarify that the event's announcements would not include GPT-5 or a search engine. He added, however, that he expects people will "love" the "new stuff" the company has been working on.

What could these other updates be? If you've been using ChatGPT since it first launched, you'll know that -- in terms of user experience -- the free version of the chatbot remains relatively unchanged.

That leaves significant room for potential upgrades to the free version, including an upgrade to GPT-4 and the addition of DALL-E, multimodal prompts, footnotes, and more. All of these features already live in the free version of Microsoft Copilot.