Optimize your ad budget in real time with Weberio $50 subscription

Save on a Weberio SEO ad tracking subscription — $50 only. StackSocial

SEO has fast become one of the most valued and debated ways to have your business discover more potential customers in the digital age. Learning what your campaigns should be doing, and how well your investments are serving you can be complicated and confusing, which is why having a subscription to a platform designed to streamline and organize that data tellingly can make a positive difference.

You can get this lifetime subscription to Weberlo ROI SEO Ad Tracking (Starter Plan) on sale for just $50 (reg. $499) for a limited time only.

Weberlo has tools to support and track a range of SEO focus areas. Its organic attribution tools allow you to find ways to simplify your organic traffic analysis. For example, Weberlo's Organic Attribution tools can help you learn where effective conversions are coming from so that you can allocate your resources accordingly.

This Starter Plan subscription also comes with ad-tracking tools that monitor and offer insights for optimizing your campaigns. These tools can also track helpful metrics like customers acquired, conversion rate, clicks, leads generated, and more behaviors that can inform your content creation. Weberlo also comes with customer journey tools and integrations for the following platforms:

PayPal

Shopify

Stripe

WooCommerce

BigCommerce

ThriveCart

Weberlo also works with LinkedIn ads, TikTok ads, Google ads, and Facebook ads. Its Starter Plan supports live chats, custom channels, form tracking, product tracking, ad tracking, and up to 10,000 events each month and $5,000 in sales each month.

You can get this lifetime subscription to a Weberlo ROI SEO Ad Tracking Starter Plan on sale for just $50 (reg. $499) for a limited time only.