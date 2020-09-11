Optus announces new NBN standalone 50/20 and 100/20 plans

Image: Asha Barbaschow/ZDNet

Optus has announced new standalone NBN home internet plans that are split into two categories: 50/20Mbps and 100/50Mbps plans.

For the 50/20Mbps plans, labelled as standard plus, consumers will be able to select from three NBN plans. The first of these is an uncapped, month-to-month plan, dubbed the internet entertainer, that will set consumers back AU$75 a month. The plan also provides users with access to Optus Sport.

The second plan, internet entertainer lite, offers the same but will set consumers back AU$79 a month. For the extra AU$4 a month, users also get an additional Fetch Mini and three months of Fetch Ultimate.

The last plan, internet entertainer, is also an uncapped, month-to-month for AU$90, where users get access to Optus Sport, Fetch Mighty, three months of Fetch Ultimate, and one month of premium channel pack.

Optus claims the 50/20 NBN will provide a typical 44Mbps download speed between 7pm to 11pm, and the plans will all come with an Optus Ultra Wi-Fi modem.

The second set of NBN plans, labelled as the premium speed plans, come with the same extras as the standard plus plans but provide 100/20Mbps speed instead.

The 100/20Mbps plans are all uncapped, month-to-month plans, and all come with a modem and download speed of 80Mbps between 7pm to 11pm.

The first 100/20Mbps plan, which comes with Optus Sport, will cost AU$95 per month.

Meanwhile, the second plan will cost AU$89 per month for the first 12 months, then AU$99 thereafter, and offers Optus Sport, a Fetch Mini, and three months of Fetch Ultimate.

The third plan will cost AU$100 per month for the first year and then AU$110 thereafter, will come along with Optus Sport, Fetch Mighty, three months of Fetch Ultimate, and one month of the premium channel pack.

On Thursday, the telco also unveiled a pair of 5G unlimited data plans that will be available later this year.

The first plan is an uncapped download and speed plan delivered over 5G that will cost AU$90 a month, and is said to have average evening download speeds of 214Mbps.

The second is labelled as an everyday plan that will cost AU$75 a month and have speeds capped at 100Mbps. The telco said its average evening speeds are 85Mbps on this service.

Optus currently has over 900 sites upgraded to 5G connectivity.

