Optus mobile outage hits Australian east coast

Optus is currently experiencing a mobile outage along the east coast of Australia.

"Our network team is working to resolve a network issue on the Optus mobile network in NSW, QLD and VIC," a notice on its network status page says.

The company said in a statement that as of 9am on Thursday, technical issues could lead to "intermittent disruptions" to using data, making calls, and sending SMS messages on its mobile network.

"We understand connectivity is important and are working to restore services ASAP. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," Optus social media managers were telling users that complained on Twitter.

