Oracle adds dedicated Autonomous Database instances, developer tools

Oracle is adding dedicated cloud instances for its Oracle Autonomous Database as well as low-code developer tools.

How to win with prescriptive analytics Analytics has evolved from the basics -- visualizations, historicals and dashboards -- to the more complex with recommendations and predictions of outcomes. Now it's time to step it up and get prescriptive. Read More

The updates land as Oracle is seeing more enterprise customers trial the Autonomous Database. With the Autonomous Database, Oracle is looking to automate and optimize the upkeep of its database to save labor costs.

In its fiscal fourth quarter, Oracle executives said there were 5,000 trials. That sum is up from about 4,000 in its fiscal third quarter. Co-CEO Safra Catz said that Oracle is keeping its own database customers and adding new ones based on the automation in the Autonomous Database and labor savings.

Data storage: Everything you need to know about emerging technologies

Oracle said its Oracle Autonomous Database Dedicated service is available. The service allows enterprises to run an isolated private Autonomous Database within Oracle's Cloud. The service will also run on Oracle's dedicated Exadata infrastructure. The Oracle Autonomous Database Dedicated includes custom operations policies and controls over provisioning, updates and availability.

Autonomous Database has been in production for 1.5 years and is seeing more workloads in the enterprise, said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president for Oracle mission critical database technologies business. Customers have been interested in less labor as well as more efficient operations, he said.

"This is primary targeted at large customers that have reservations about going into the cloud. Isolation and security are big issues and these customers want isolation," said Loaiza. "There was also a need for customizable policies to separate mission critical from test databases and control when you change software."

Oracle doesn't disclose production customers.

As for the developer tools, Oracle said its Oracle Application Express (APEX), SQL Developer Web and Oracle REST Data Services are available for faster deployments for applications. APEX is a low-code development platform that can import spreadsheets, create reports and visualizations and manage data.

Oracle SQL Developer Web is an interface for running queries, creating tables and generating schema diagrams. The company also added extensions for Visual Studio Code.