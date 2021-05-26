Oracle's ERP market share shrinks in Brazil

Oracle has seen its presence in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) space shrink further last year, according to the annual research on the corporate IT usage carried out by FGVcia, an IT think tank at business school Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).

The company's ERP market share reached 11% between 2020 and early 2021; the most recent result compares to the 15% share it had in that segment in the period between 2017 and early 2018. Oracle is the third most relevant ERP vendor in Brazil, while enterprise software firms SAP and Totvs are tied in terms of their local market share, according to the study.

According to the research, the German software giant and the Brazilian firm both have a 33% market share. This compares to the 35% slice of the segment Totvs had three years ago, when SAP retained a 31% market share. While SAP is present in over 70% of the 500 largest companies in Brazil, Totvs prevails among the small and medium-sized companies.

Other enterprise software providers such as Microsoft, with Dynamics, in addition to smaller vendors such as Infor, MV, Senior and national companies, represent 23% of the total ERP market and combined, have a greater slice of the segment when compared to Oracle. Despite the recent growth, however, none of these companies had a sufficiently large participation in the market to be listed separately in the FGV study.

SAP, Oracle, Totvs, Microsoft, Qlik and IBM are the most relevant players in the Brazilian market in the business intelligence and analytics space, with a collective share of 95% of the market. In that segment, the top three players are SAP, with 25% of the market, followed by Oracle (16%) and Totvs (15%).

In the end user software applications space, Microsoft dominates the market with 90% of market share. Other companies that saw expressive growth in that segment in Brazil between 2020 and 2021 are Zoom, Google and business intelligence firm Qlik. Zoom is present in 40% of corporate users' computers, followed by Microsoft Teams (32%) and Google Meet (18%). Other platforms, such as Cisco's Webex, are within the remaining 10%.

When it comes to antivirus tools, McAfee is the leader with 29% of market share in Brazil, according to the FGV research, followed by Symantec (28%), Microsoft (12%), Kaspersky (10%), Avast and AVG (9%) and Trend (8%). Within the web browser analysis, the leader is Microsoft, with Edge and Explorer installed in 62% of corporate PCs, followed by Google Chrome (30%) and Firefox (7%).

IT spending continues to grow and now represents 8.2% of Brazilian companies' revenues, according to the research. Now in its 32nd edition, the FGV study polled 2.636 medium and large-sized companies in Brazil.