Outage hits the App Store, iCloud, Maps and other Apple Services

Several Apple services were hit with an outage on Monday morning, including the App Store, iCloud, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple School Manager, Apple Care on Device, Apple TV + and more. Additionally, a number of Apple developer systems went down.

According to Apple's system status page, a number of services started experiencing issues around 9:30 am PT, including the App Store, Apple Fitness + and Apple Care on Device. Two hours later, many were still down.

On Apple's developer system status page, the company reported that beginning at 9:40 am PT, all users started experiencing problems with the following services Account, Apple Developer Forums, Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles, CloudKit Console, CloudKit Database, Code-level Support, Contact Us, MapKit JS Dashboard, Program Enrollment and Renewals, Software Downloads and Videos.

Apple didn't immediately respond to questions about the outages from ZDNet.

Over the past few years, services have become an increasingly important part of Apple's business. In January, Apple reported that its services business in Q1 grew 24% year-over-year, bringing in $19.5 billion just that quarter.