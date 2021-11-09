OWC unveils world's fastest, highest-capacity PCIe SSD

Need lots and lots of fast storage for your 2019 Mac Pros, Windows, or Linux computers?
OWC has you covered with the new Accelsior 8M2. This system leverages the total bandwidth of the latest PCIe technology, providing ultra-reliable speeds up to 26,000MB/s.
Each OWC Accelsior 8M2's eight NVMe M.2 SSD slots can run at their full x4 lanes of data throughput through an entire PCIe 4.0 x16 lane architecture with up to 64TB of storage.
All that performance generates a lot of heat, which is why the Accelsior 8M2 has been designed to offer superior heat generation.
"We are always trying to push technology to the limits, and with the OWC Accelsior 8M2, can be summed up in one definitive sentence," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "It's the fastest, highest-capacity PCIe SSD in the galaxy."
OWC Accelsior 8M2 Highlights
- Revolutionary: The fastest drive available for 2019 Mac Pro, Windows, or Linux computers
- Mind-blowing performance: Up to 26,000MB/s real-world speed
- Massive space: Up to eight SSDs for jaw-dropping 64TB storage capacity
- Easy RAID: Create, monitor, and manage RAID arrays with SoftRAID
- Advanced RAID Capabilities: Supports multiple RAID levels and RAID sets for maximum flexibility
- Quietly Cool: Highly efficient and quiet heat-dissipating design for consistent peak performance
- Pre-tested and certified: Full burn-in for assured performance and reliability
The real-world performance is out of this world:
- 16 streams of 8K ProRes444 in Final Cut Pro X
- 8 streams of 12K ProRes444 in Final Cut Pro X
- 9 streams of 4K 16bit EXR in DaVinci Resolve
The OWC Accelsior 8M2 SSD is available immediately, with capacities ranging from 0TB (bring your own drives!) starting at $799.00, and 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, 16TB, 32TB and 64TB models starting at $1,299.00, and going up to $12,999.
