Palo Alto Networks names Google's Amit Singh as new president

Palo Alto Networks on Friday announced that its Board of Directors has named former Google executive Amit K. Singh to serve as the company's new president, effective November 1. Singh will succeed Mark Anderson, who will move into an advisory role until May 1 to help with the transition.

Singh will report to Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora, who joined the company in June.

At Google, Singh most recently served as vice president of business and operations in emerging computing platforms, including augmented and virtual reality. He joined Google in 2010 to head up its enterprise business, then called Google for Work, after spending 20 years at Oracle. At Oracle, he helped the company acquire and integrate PeopleSoft, Agile and Demantr.

Singh and Arora both worked at Google from 2010 through 2014. During that time, Arora served as chief business officer at Google.

"I'm pleased to welcome Amit to Palo Alto Networks," Arora said in a statement. "I have been continually impressed by Amit's leadership and believe his experience growing cloud businesses and driving revenue at scale will help us strengthen our position as the clear leader in cybersecurity."