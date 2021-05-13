PayPal taps Google Cloud for more infrastructure, analytics services

Google Cloud on Thursday said that it's expanding its partnership with PayPal. The digital payments company will move more of its core infrastructure and workloads to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and take advantage of GPC analytics capabilities.

PayPal is moving more workloads to the cloud in part due to the surge in business it's seen as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company reported earlier this month that it added 14.5 million net new active accounts in the last quarter, bringing its total active accounts to 392 million.

Meanwhile, most of PayPal's online transactional data lives in its SAP S/4HANA database, so the company has been able to leverage SAP's Financial Products Subledger, delivered at massive scale on Google Cloud. This has allowed it to quickly process transactions at high volume, and to analyze purchasing trends at volume with low latency.

Google since 2019 has focused on building its business in a handful of key verticals, including financial services. Part of its aggressive push into the enterprise includes a solid partnership with SAP.

While PayPal will be using more of Google Cloud's services, Google is also stepping up its use of PayPal. The tech giant added the payment provider as a method of payment for Google Ads and Google Workspace. This payment option is currently available in the

United States and select European countries.