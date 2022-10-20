/>
Pico debuts an enterprise-specific version of its Pico 4 headset

The new offering closely resembles the consumer-facing Pico 4 launched in September, while adding a slate of enterprise-focused features and a few new hardware upgrades.
michael-gariffo
Written by Michael Gariffo, Staff Writer on
The Pico 4 Enterprise headset and controllers

The easiest way to differentiate the Pico 4 Enterprise from its consumer-facing sibling is the silver faceplate. 

Pico

Pico is a company we've been hearing more and more about in the Metaverse and VR spaces lately. 

Despite having almost no presence in the US just yet, its recent purchase by TikTok owner ByteDance has rocketed the resources the company has on hand to the point where it could pose a real threat to Meta's hardware ambitions. This recent ascent was the main reason I chose it as one of the companies that will shape the Metaverse.

Now, the hardware manufacturer has revealed a new push into the enterprise VR space using largely the same hardware powering its recently released, consumer-focused Pico 4 headset

The simply-named Pico 4 Enterprise builds on the consumer model by adding features like more precise face, eye, and hand tracking; automatic IPD (inter-pupillary distance) adjustment; and an upgrade from the DDR 4 RAM used in the Pico 4 to faster DDR 5 RAM for the Enterprise model. 

The headset also sports the same "Pancake Optics" that allowed the consumer version to be lighter and slimmer than its predecessors and competing models like the Meta Quest 2.

The inside of the Pico 4 Enterprise

Unlike the Fresnel lenses used in many older models, the Pancake Optics used here don't include any ridges, reducing unwanted reflections.

Pico

On the software side of things, Pico also plans to help enterprise customers by introducing its Pico Business Suite alongside the unit. According to the company, this platform "provides access to an enterprise-level operations system directly, allowing Pico partners to manage their workflow in a secure and private manner."

The Business Suite also supports three main functions: Sync, for managing software and digital assets; Streaming, for transmitting live content to and from the headset; and Kiosk mode, which allows "multiple VR devices to connect while enabling livestreaming and more automatic viewing." 

Side view of Pico 4 Enterprise
Pico

Enterprise customers will also be able to access a personalized Enterprise App Store, developer kits, local technical support, and business exclusive settings that provide more granular control than is available to consumer-focused models. Pico also expects the Pico 4 Enterprise to achieve ISO27001 privacy certification by early 2023. 

Preorders for the Pico 4 Enterprise will begin on Nov. 1, with general availability expected some time in early December. The unit will be available through partner providers in select EMEA countries, Australia, and New Zealand. No plans have yet been made for a US release. Pricing info hadn't been provided at the time of writing, but we'll update this post with it once we receive confirmation from Pico.

