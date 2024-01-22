Pixel Watch 3 could fix our biggest gripe with Google's wearable

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Google has launched just a couple of Pixel Watch models since the search giant entered the wearables market after acquiring Fitbit. Since then, however, the Pixel Watch's small face has seen many complaints from users and potential buyers. Now, Google is reportedly working on launching two different sizes for the Pixel Watch 3, expected to be released later this year.

Though customers were expecting a larger Pixel Watch 2 in 2023, Google focused on upgrading the smartwatch's sensors and specs, while keeping the physical design-- including its size -- largely the same. Now, 9to5Google reports that the company is working on offering a larger option with the release of the Pixel Watch 3 later this year.

A larger size would not only offer the wearer more screen real estate to interact with the device but also potentially house a bigger battery. Although rumors are not yet confirmed, another size option could attract more customers who prefer a larger smartwatch to Google's Pixel Watch 2, especially as the current generation Pixel Watch already offers Fitbit's most popular sleep and activity capabilities.

The Google Pixel Watch has only been available in the 41mm size in both generations, while its biggest competitors, the Apple Watch and Samsung's Galaxy Watch, are available in two size options. The Apple Watch Series 9 is available in 41mm and 45mm, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is available in 40mm and 44mm. The Galaxy Watch Classic gives buyers the option to choose from 43mm or 47mm.