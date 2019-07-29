Pre-order a Note 10, Galaxy Fold returns, Apple acquires Intel's modem business (MobileTechRoundup show #475)

Samsung reportedly fixed the issues with the Galaxy Fold so it's coming back in September while pre-orders are also now open for the Note 10. New phones were announced with a likely Pixelbook successor appearing on the FCC site.

Topic: Mobility

We started off MobileTechRoundup show #475 talking about the return of the Galaxy Fold, which has neither host planning to buy when it is released again in September.

 Image: ZDNet
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold coming back in September, but not for T-Mobile
  • Samsung offering up to $600 if you trade up to a Note 10
  • ASUS ROG Phone II looks incredible
  • Android on the Nintendo Switch? Yup!
  • Moto E6 announced
  • Matt's on his 3rd iPad, the iPad Pro 11
  • Apple acquires Intel's modem business
  • Pixelbook successor looking likely to debut at Google's next hardware event
  • Dell to offer the next LTE Chromebooks

Running time: 55 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 63MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

