Pre-order a Note 10, Galaxy Fold returns, Apple acquires Intel's modem business (MobileTechRoundup show #475)

We started off MobileTechRoundup show #475 talking about the return of the Galaxy Fold, which has neither host planning to buy when it is released again in September.
- Samsung Galaxy Fold coming back in September, but not for T-Mobile
- Samsung offering up to $600 if you trade up to a Note 10
- ASUS ROG Phone II looks incredible
- Android on the Nintendo Switch? Yup!
- Moto E6 announced
- Matt's on his 3rd iPad, the iPad Pro 11
- Apple acquires Intel's modem business
- Pixelbook successor looking likely to debut at Google's next hardware event
- Dell to offer the next LTE Chromebooks
Running time: 55 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 63MB)
