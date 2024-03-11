'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get 73% off Promova Premium — ideal for ESL students
Learning a new language is a challenge that feels overwhelming for many adults. For those who could benefit from learning English as a second language, or anyone interested in a handful of other languages, you might want to know that this lifetime subscription to the Promova Premium Plan is on sale for $80 (reg. $299), which is the best price on the web.
This platform allows users to easily switch between its desktop platform and mobile app to keep up with lessons wherever and however is most convenient to them. This lifetime subscription comes with access to training to learn each of these languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Korean, and Ukrainian. Its English-to-English course is greate for those who are looking to learn English as a second language and it has over 3.4 million users around the world.
Promova stands out from competitors with its use of unique illustrations to help users better remember vocabulary. The platform has nearly 3,000 examples of such unique illustrations on it. Promova also helps users put their language-learning skills to practice with conversation simulations with real-life scenarios that allow users to build confidence and prepare for real-world interactions.
Promova comes with many thoughtful and helpful features including a Dyslexia Mode, which is designed to help those with the condition study easier.
