Qualys acquires 1Mobility assets to bolster enterprise mobile device compliance

Qualys has acquired the software assets of 1Mobility in an attempt to extend security compliance in the enterprise to mobile devices.

No financial details related to the deal have been disclosed.

On Monday, cloud security firm Qualys said in a statement that the assets of Singapore-based 1Mobility "now allows Qualys to provide enterprises of all sizes with the ability to create and continuously update an inventory of mobile devices on all versions of Android, iOS and Windows Mobile in their environment."

1Mobility, Singapore, is a startup which develops enterprise security technologies including solutions for BYOD management and compliance, data loss prevention, application management and containerization.

Foster City, Calif.-based Qualys says that the acquisition will further allow enterprise clients to assess and stay on top of their security and compliance protocols by quarantining mobile devices which are not adhering to compliance standards.

Companies now often run bring-your-own-device (BYOD) schemes and so being able to monitor these devices, patch and security status, as well as detect any suspicious behavior which can lead to a security breach is becoming a key component in securing enterprise networks.

Qualys intends to use 1Mobility assets to extend its PCI certification to mobile devices, as well as to create an Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution for the construction of safe BYOD environments.

"With the acquisition of 1Mobility, Qualys is uniquely positioned to provide visibility across on-premises, endpoints, cloud(s) and now mobile and IoT environments," said Philippe Courtot, chairman, and CEO of Qualys. "This is critical as companies are accelerating their digital transformation and looking at ways to consolidate their current security and compliance stack while expanding their mobile workforce."

"1Mobility has built a comprehensive and well-architected technology that allows organizations to manage and secure mobile and IoT devices at scale, and we welcome them to the Qualys family," the executive added.

1Mobility assets will be integrated into Qualys cloud services and will be made commercially available in 2019.

In December, Qualys acquired the assets of NetWatcher to boost the firm's cloud platform and incident response offerings.

