/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Services & Software Productivity

Quick Notion project: Dynamic org chart of your client personnel

We show you how you can use Notion to keep track of your clients and their teams.
david-gewirtz.jpg
Written by David Gewirtz, Distinguished Lecturer on
4x3-notion-page.jpg
Notion

Last month, I wrote a couple of articles about Notion, a powerful personal productivity database. I explained how I use it every day and included some tips and tricks.

Read more:

Since then, I've gotten quite a few questions from readers. Among the most common questions are "how do I create a new project?" and "what else can I do with Notion?"

In today's article, I'm going to answer both of those questions by showing how to create a Notion project that's part of my everyday management kit.

Problem statement

ZDNet Recommends

I work with a lot of different companies and teams within those companies. While I have a strong email trail for all my contacts, it's often tough to figure out who's who and where they fit in the overall organization.

Managers have long had the org chart tool for understanding an organization's personnel. We are going to recreate the org chart functionality in Notion.

There will be one difference. Most org charts are tree-like structures, with the leadership at the top and subordinates below. Notion doesn't have this capability (although it should). But what Notion does have is a Toggle List data type. We're going to use that to build our tree.

Creating a new Notion page

Let's start by creating a new Notion page. This is my Demo Dashboard, a page I've set up in Notion that will allow me to create demo pages for articles like this.

cleanshot-2022-06-21-at-21-18-342x
David Gewirtz/Screenshot

To create a new org chart page, simply hit the / key and select Page.

cleanshot-2022-06-21-at-21-20-302x
David Gewirtz/Screenshot

You'll immediately be dropped on a new page. The key thing here is to give it a name. For our purposes, let's name it Org Chart (NCC-1701). Notion allows you to put header images on your pages. To do so, move your cursor above the title and click Add Cover.

cleanshot-2022-06-21-at-21-25-572x
David Gewirtz/Screenshot

A random cover image will be added. Move your cursor over the image and select Change cover.

cleanshot-2022-06-21-at-21-28-062x
David Gewirtz/Screenshot

When you do, you'll be presented with an image browser. Here, you can choose, upload, add a link, or search Unsplash. I went into Unsplash and searched for Star Trek because for our demo sample; I'm building an org chart of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike. Now, my org chart has a proper banner.

cleanshot-2022-06-21-at-21-30-562x
David Gewirtz/Screenshot

I'm now ready to choose my page type. I like to start with a blank page. So I just hit the little blank page icon.

cleanshot-2022-06-21-at-21-34-042x
David Gewirtz/Screenshot

Building up the org chart

We'll be using the Toggle List feature, so hit slash and type 'T' or scroll to Toggle List.

cleanshot-2022-06-21-at-21-36-012x
David Gewirtz/Screenshot

Now we just add our team members. Hitting Return gets a peer-level toggle. Hitting Tab moves the toggle in. And Shift-Tab pulls the toggle back out. You can also drag and drop lines to move entries around.

As you can see, the toggles allow us to nest groups and show hierarchy, which is how Sam Kirk is represented as Spock's subordinate.

cleanshot-2022-06-21-at-21-49-222x
David Gewirtz/Screenshot

I'm sure you've already figured this out, but this is the crew of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701 in the new series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+. You're missing a treat if you haven't checked out this series. SNW gets everything right that all the other recent Star Trek series got wrong. It's pretty close to a home run.

Also: The beginner's guide to the Star Trek: What to watch first

Expanding the org chart concept

You can expand the org chart concept to manage multiple clients or companies. In this example, you can see how a variety of organizations can be managed on one page.

cleanshot-2022-06-21-at-22-00-092x
David Gewirtz/Screenshot

Just close the toggle to hide the underlying information. Note that you can also add supporting notes, like how I've shown how the command of the USS Discovery has been a revolving door of management trouble.

Recommendation for the Notion folks

As far back as 1986, Living Videotext's product MORE was able to convert an outline into an org chart graphic or a slide show graphic. That's because the outline data structure easily represents both graphic presentation models.

I recommend that Notion add an option to represent a toggle list as both of those graphic types. It would substantially increase the potential of the product.

So what about you? Have you built any interesting projects using Notion? Do you plan to track the organization structure of clients or organizations you work with? Did you use MORE back in the day? Let us know in the comments below.

You can follow my day-to-day project updates on social media. Be sure to follow me on Twitter at @DavidGewirtz, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, on Instagram at Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz, and on YouTube at YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.

Featured

Show Comments

Related

The Great Resignation continues. There's an obvious fix, but many bosses aren't interested
two colleagues talking to each other in front of a computer displaying various graphics and code

The Great Resignation continues. There's an obvious fix, but many bosses aren't interested

Professional Development
Remote work or hybrid? Why employers have changed their minds
Woman discussing work on video call with team members at office

Remote work or hybrid? Why employers have changed their minds

Professional Development
This device recycles plastic water bottles into 3D printing filament (and it's open source)
polyformer-reiten-cheng-2022-06-18-05-31-21a

This device recycles plastic water bottles into 3D printing filament (and it's open source)

3D Printing