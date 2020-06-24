Red Hat upgrades Ansible DevOps and new Certified Ansible Content Collections

Why Red Hat can take over the cloud sooner than you think Watch Now

.Ansible, a leading DevOps program, may not be Red Hat's most well-known product line, but after Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) for system and cloud administrators, it may be the most important one. Thanks to its latest edition, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform with Ansible Tower 3.7 and its new Red Hat Certified Ansible Content Collections, Ansible's more important than ever.

This release of the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform includes new features and enhancements that help simplify automation for new and experienced users while increasing Ansible's speed and flexibility. These updates include:

Red Hat Ansible Tower 3.7 adds new capabilities to help customers automate administration tasks faster than ever and at an even larger scale. New updates include tweaks to help eliminate job processing bottlenecks; optimizing common

API queries processing and a rework of the user interface communication protocols to maintain performance.

Automation Analytics automation calculator enables users to evaluate the value of automation at their organization and customize it to their individual company's data. It can measure past, current. and future return on investment. It provides real-time metrics around effectiveness to encourage wider adoption of automation across more domains.

Automation services catalog provides lifecycle management for automation resources, spanning the provisioning, retirement, and logging of Ansible platforms across physical, virtual, cloud, or container-based environments. This delivers greater visibility over what is being automated and helps organizations' maintain their controls and compliance.

Red Hat's latest Ansible Content Collections provides users with the most up-to-date automation content. These bundles of software modules, plugins, roles, and documentation makes it much easier to deploy complex programs with the up-to-date security required for production-ready workloads

Collections are available for many popular network, security, and cloud partners, including AWS, Arista, Cisco, IBM, Juniper, Splunk, VyOS platforms, and more. With this, you can easily automate manual tasks and processes with confidence since they've been tested and backed by Red Hat's support teams.

If you're using Red Hat Satellite for system administration, the Red Hat Satellite Content Collection to automate tasks with the Red Hat Satellite API. For example, you can build and configure a Satellite environment from start to finish, providing complete end-to-end management of Red Hat Satellite via Ansible. This is all part of Red Hat's integrating more and more of its various sysadmin tools into Ansible.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas Anderson, Red Hat's vice president of Ansible Automation, said businesses need to automate more than ever.

To meet evolving business demands in the face of uncertain global conditions, we see IT organizations accelerating their automation efforts to help drive faster innovation while managing demand surges due to remote workforces. The latest release of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform helps to further meld automation innovation with production stability, offering greater confidence to organizations that they can adopt new automation technologies to expand IT footprints while still supporting mission-critical environments.

The Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, including Ansible Content Collections, is available now on cloud.redhat.com. New Collections will be released on a rolling basis.

