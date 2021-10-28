Salesforce adds tools to Field Service for more complex jobs

Salesforce

Salesforce on Thursday announced it's updating the Field Service platform with a series of tools designed to help customers handle more complex jobs and customize workflows.

Field Service is the CRM giant's platform for dispatching and managing field service technicians. It's seen some significant swings in demand since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's one of Salesforce's fastest-growing products.

The platform now has an improved Scheduling and Optimization Engine to help organizations handle jobs that require multiple technicians or phases of service. For example, a utility company could now plan for a job that includes digging a hole for a new electric pole, installing the pole and wires, and adding wiring to nearby structures. This should help companies better manage worker capacity.

Field Service will also now feature Lightning Web Components, allowing businesses and partners to customize the Field Service mobile app with advanced features and workflows. Lightning Web Components could also enable industry-specific applications, such as a streamlined workflow for home security companies.

There's also a new self-service scheduling capability that lets customers schedule, cancel, confirm, or reschedule their own appointments. Technician schedules and service resources are automatically adjusted accordingly.

With the platform's Visual Remote Assistant Two-Way Video feature, agents and customers can communicate over video to troubleshoot issues.