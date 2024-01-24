'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S22: Should you upgrade to the latest model?
During Samsung's Unpacked event, three new flagship smartphones appeared on the scene: The Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. The new Galaxy S24 lineup brings new AI-powered features, brighter displays, and upgraded camera features, making them an attractive set of smartphones.
Also: Every Samsung product announced at Unpacked 2024
If you've stuck by your Samsung Galaxy S22 for a while now and are wondering if it's worth it to upgrade to the S24, let us help you decide. Surely, tons of software upgrades make the new phones look like they're worth it, but it might also be in your best interest to wait another year. Here are the key factors to consider before you make your decision.
Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S24
Display
6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz
6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz (LTPO 2.0)
Weight
167g
197g
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|RAM/Storage
|8GB with 128GBGB/256GB
|8GB with 128GB/256GB
|Battery
|3,700mAh with 45W charging
|4,000mAh with 45W charging
|Camera
|50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x), 10MP front
|50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x),12MP front
|Connectivity
|5G (mmWave and sub-6 GHz)
|5G (mmWave and sub-6 GHz)
|Price
|Starting at $649
|Starting at $799
You should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 if...
1. You want a brighter display
The Galaxy S22's display peaks at 1,300 nits, which isn't too far off from the 1,750 nits the top-tier S22 Ultra offers. However, Samsung's S24 offers a whopping 2,600 nits, making its display brighter than the latest flagship phones from its biggest competitors like Apple and Google.
Also: Samsung Galaxy S24 series hands-on: I did not expect this model to be my favorite
If you use your smartphone in all kinds of lighting conditions, the brighter display will matter to you, especially if you use it outdoors in direct sunlight. The Galaxy S24 Ultra model, in particular, features a more durable Corning Gorilla Armor display that greatly reduces glare when using the phone in brighter environments.
2. You're ready to dive into Galaxy AI
A major theme within this year's Galaxy smartphone lineup is the further integration of AI into the phones' capabilities. From live translations and AI-generated note summaries to on-device speech-to-text features, the S24 lineup is laden with AI. I'll note that while Samsung announced that select Galaxy AI features will eventually trickle down to older models, the list ends at last year's Galaxy S23 FE, meaning the S22 series won't be a recipient.
If you were a fan of Google's integration of AI into its Pixel 8 smartphone lineup, you'd be impressed with Samsung's latest phones too. So, to follow Samsung into the "new era of mobile AI," go with the Galaxy S24.
3. You want a beefed-up camera system
Speaking of AI, there are plenty of AI-powered features embedded within the S24's camera and photo tools, too. AI is responsible for the S24's upgraded Nightography Zoom feature, which allows for sharper images taken in low-light conditions.
Additionally, with a suite of Galaxy AI photo editing tools, the S24's AI-powered camera features will allow you to edit your photos at all stages of the photo-taking process. That includes expanding an image and applying a generative fill and removing or resizing subjects. Pair these capabilities with the S24's 12MP ultra-wide camera, 50MP wide, and 12MP front cameras, and you can expect the best capturing experience on a Samsung Galaxy yet.
You should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 if...
1. You're content with your existing phone
Not everyone requires the most up-to-date gadget, and market trends suggest that users are spending more time with their smartphones -- roughly 3-4 years now -- before upgrading. If you're in that camp, don't fret, because the Galaxy S22 series is still holding strong. In fact, there are plenty of features on the older model that can go even with the Galaxy S24, like the 120Hz display, fast wired and wireless charging support, and OneUI software.
Also: Samsung Galaxy S23 vs S22: What are the main differences?
While the Galaxy S22 won't get as many operating system and security updates as the Galaxy S24 (four years from release time versus seven years), it will still receive patches until 2026, meaning you can, realistically, gain access to the latest OneUI features for another two years. My suggestion: Replacing the battery of the phone, which can be done by shipment or in-person at a Samsung-certified repair center, is a cost-effective way to freshen up the S22's user experience.
2. You're shopping on a dime
Now that the Galaxy S22 is two generations behind us, it's priced fairly low, putting it more in mid-range smartphone tier than high-end flagship. Still, the triple camera system, with a telephoto camera and 4K video recording, is reliable to use in 2024, and the form factors of the Galaxy S22 series are nearly the same as the S24 series, spanning from the regular size to the Plus to the Ultra.
Samsung no longer sells the Galaxy S22 due to the S24's release, but you can still buy one on Amazon while supplies last. You'll also find lower-priced refurbished Galaxy S22 models on third-party retailers like Amazon and Walmart and other resale sites.
