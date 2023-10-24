'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Save on flights for life with these discounted Dollar Flight Club subscriptions
The holidays are approaching fast, and the February-April travel block is close behind. According to Reuters, travel prices are still on the rise. If air travel is in your future, there are some easy ways to battle the climbing costs of travel.
A subscription service like Dollar Flight Club is a great starting point. And for a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club Premium for $40 or Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ for $80, savings of 94% off or more.
Dollar Flight Club is super simple to use. Both subscriptions can save members up to $2,000 on flights while letting the Dollar Flight Club experts hunt down great deals. The two tiers of membership do have different benefits, but they both work in essentially the same way: sign up for one of the plans, and you'll receive alerts to flight deals.
Premium and Premium Plus+ memberships allow you to choose four home airports from which you would want to leave. They both also give you access to all domestic and international deals, as well as mistake fares from your chosen airports.
However, only a Premium Plus+ membership gets you deals on business and first-class flight deals in addition to economy. With Premium Plus+, members also receive a 20% discount on Mobile Passport Plus and discounts on partner products.
Whether you get a subscription for yourself or as a gift for the adventurer in your life, this price is only available through Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Sit back, relax, and let one of these price-dropped subscriptions to Dollar Flight Club do all the work for you.