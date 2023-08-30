'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Save over $650 on this Acer gaming laptop at Newegg
Acer may be more well-known for their office-grade laptops and desktops, but their Predator Triton 300 SE-14 is a great choice for gamers looking to save a bit of money while still getting premium features. And right now during Newegg's Labor Day sale, you can save more than $650 on the gaming laptop.
The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE-14 is built with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 4TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for faster wireless internet speeds as well as Bluetooth 5.2 for more reliable connections to wireless peripherals like headsets, mice, and keyboards. With the Thunderbolt 4 port, you can quickly and easily transfer files, charge mobile devices, or even set up an external display for when you need more screen space for streaming games or working.
The 14-inch display provides 1920 x 1200 resolution as well as a 165Hz refresh rate for better detailing and smoother action over a standard 1080p screen. The Predator Triton 300 SE-14 also lets you set up a fingerprint log-in to help protect your laptop and documents from unauthorized access.