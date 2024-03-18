'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Score a 2K display monitor for an extra $17 off
Working on a laptop is a necessity for many business leaders, travelers, and contractors. When making a presentation or putting together a project, however, the limitations of a small display that you have to hunch over can be taxing while affecting your productivity. This limited-time deal can help.
This 13.3" 2K portable IPS monitor is on sale for just $153 (reg. $169).
The screen can showcase images at a high resolution of up to 2560 x 1600, and it can adopt a 16:10 screen proportion to maximize your screen space. Its native 60Hz refresh rate keeps the viewing experience of video playback clean and smooth while also preserving authentic and rich color contrast.
The lightweight monitor is designed to be easy to carry down the hall to your next meeting, in your carry-on bag for a business trip, or wherever else you might need to travel. It's just under 1.5 pounds and less than half an inch thick.
Its premium metal exterior promises an elegant and professional appearance while also offering a reliable level of durability. To help keep this monitor unblemished, it comes with a scratch-proof magnetic smart cover that can protect the entire screen.
The widely compatible display works with USB-C devices including laptops, PCs, phones, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. It comes with built-in speakers, so in addition to a console or computer, it can facilitate a full-circle gaming or video-watching experience.
Don't miss your chance to save on this high-end computer accessory while it's available for this reduced rate.
Get this 13.3" 2K portable IPS display monitor on sale for just $153 (reg. $169).